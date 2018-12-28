Rockets' James Harden: Drops 45 points Thursday

Harden posted 45 points (11-26 FG, 9-18 3Pt, 14-17 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 win over the Celtics.

Harden has been on fire of late, averaging 40.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.1 steals over his last eight games to propel the Rockets back up the standings. Harden's scoring abilities are matched by few in the game right now, as evidenced by his stat line from Thursday's game.