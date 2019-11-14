Rockets' James Harden: Drops 47 points in win

Harden poured in 47 points (12-26 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 16-17 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Clippers.

Harden was sensational, picking up the slack in the scoring department on a night when co-star Russell Westbrook got into foul trouble and needed 20 field goal attempts to score 17 points. While Harden's shooting percentages leave a lot to be desired, he is the league's top scorer, and he has also become a quality contributor across every statistical category.