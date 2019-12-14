Rockets' James Harden: Drops 54 on Magic
Harden scored 54 points (19-31, 10-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), and accumulated seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a win over the Magic on Friday.
Another day, another 50-point game. One game after going for 55 points on 34 shot attempts, Harden dropped another 54 on an efficient 61.3 percent from the field, and only six free throws. The three blocks were just the cherry on top. The 30-year old has just one game on the season in which he scored less than 20 points, and only four games of less than 29. Outings like this have become the norm for the Beard.
