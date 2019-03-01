Rockets' James Harden: Drops 58 points in Thursday's win
Harden exploded for 58 points (16-32 FG, 8-18 3Pt, 18-18 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, four steals, and one block in 44 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 win over the Heat.
Harden poured in at least 50 points for the sixth time this season. It's also the eighth time he has drained at least eight treys here in 2018-19. Just when it seemed as though Harden had hit the brakes a bit or started to slow down some, he delivers another masterpiece in which he contributed in every category. He'll now have a couple days off before Sunday's matchup with the Celtics.
