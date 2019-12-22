Rockets' James Harden: Drops a casual 47 points
Harden finished with 47 points (15-27 FG, 9-19 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 139-125 victory over the Suns.
It was all in a day's work for Harden as he put up 47 points in 34 minutes. Nothing he does seems to shock us anymore and this was his 11th 40-point game of the season. Despite the addition of Russell Westbrook, Harden has taken his offensive game to another level. There is simply nothing more to say and it is clear he should be viewed as the number one fantasy player across all formats.
