Rockets' James Harden: Drops a quiet 30 points

Harden finished with 30 points (9-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Harden barely got out of second gear Wednesday as the Rockets cruised to victory. He has now scored at least 30 points in three straight games, shooting in excess of 50 percent in all three. The Rockets are on a five-game winning streak and the small-ball era has certainly worked well thus far. Harden is about as consistent as they come and should continue to flirt with the number one ranking the rest of the way.