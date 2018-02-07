Rockets' James Harden: Drops game-high 36 points Tuesday
Harden recorded 36 points (11-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during a 123-113 win over the Nets on Tuesday.
After a quiet game in Saturday's blowout win, Harden bounced back with his second-best scoring performance of 2018. He knocked in at least four three-pointers for the third time in the last four games and didn't miss a free throw for the third straight game. Harden is now 35-of-36 from the charity stripe over the last four contests.
