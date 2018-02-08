Rockets' James Harden: Drops in 41 points versus Heat
Harden dropped in 41 points (13-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Heat.
Harden was at his best in this one combining volume and efficiency on his shot chart to reach the 40-point mark for the eighth time this season. He struggled during Saturday's blowout win over the Cavaliers, but he's bounced back to the tune of 38.5 points and 4.5 treys per game over the last two.
