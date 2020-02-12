Rockets' James Harden: Efficient 42 points in win

Harden accumulated 42 points (9-19 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 17-18 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 win over the Celtics.

Harden broke out of a mini-slump in a big way Wednesday, as he had averaged just 24.7 points across his three prior games. His 42 points on just 19 shots marked one of the most efficient games of his career, as he only has seven other performances with at least 40 points on fewer than 20 field-goal attempts. Since his rookie season, he leads the NBA in such games, while Kevin Durant (5), Stephen Curry (3) and LeBron James (3) are the only other players with at least three.