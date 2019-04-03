Rockets' James Harden: Efficient double-double Tuesday

Harden finished with 36 points (12-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 victory over the Kings.

Harden put up another monster line Tuesday despite the game being over by halftime. There is nothing else to say about Harden's production this season and he has clearly been the number one player in all fantasy formats. The Rockets will back up Wednesday against the Clippers and although nothing has been mentioned regarding rest, owners should just keep an eye on the injury report prior to tipoff.