Rockets' James Harden: Efficient early and often Wednesday
Harden provided 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 win over the Clippers.
Harden and the Rockets were hot early and kept coming throughout the first half, leading to a 61-point haul over the first 24 minutes. The Beard scored 17 of his points in the first quarter alone, leading to his third straight game of at least 50.0 percent shooting after draining only 34.1 percent of his 55 attempts in the two games sandwiched around the All-Star break. Following a slight offensive downturn in January in which his scoring average dipped below 30.0 for the month, Harden finished February posting 30.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 34.3 minutes over 12 games as Houston continued its push to hold on to the top seed in the Western Conference.
