Rockets' James Harden: Efficient in Sunday's blowout win

Harden had 30 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 149-113 win over the Suns.

Harden didn't do much missing in this one while falling just one dime shy of a triple-double in less than 30 minutes of action. With the second seed in the Western Conference still up for grabs, Harden is likely to be in his usual attack mode during Tuesday's regular season finale versus the Thunder.