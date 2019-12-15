Rockets' James Harden: Endures rough shooting night
Harden compiled 39 points (14-33 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 115-107 loss to the Pistons.
Though Harden essentially reached his season average in scoring (39.3 points per game), his efficiency from the field and three-point range left much to be desired. Poor shooting games like this aren't uncommon for Harden, but the excellence he provides across the box score is more than enough to override it. He's the No. 1 fantasy player by a comfortable margin in both eight- and nine-category formats.
