Rockets' James Harden: Erupts for 55 in win

Harden scored 55 points (20-34 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Cavaliers.

It's the fourth time already this season Harden has busted out for 50 or more points, and this performance tied Kyrie Irving's record for the most points ever scored in a game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Harden has somehow found yet another gear with Russell Westbrook back at his side, and he's averaging 38.7 points through 24 games -- a pace that, if he can keep it up, would make him the only player other than Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history to average better than 38.0 for a full season.