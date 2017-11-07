Rockets' James Harden: Excused from Tuesday's practice
Harden was excused from Tuesday's practice for personal reasons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There's been no word on the nature or seriousness of the issue. For now, it seems safe to assume he'll play during Thursday's game against the Cavaliers. Fantasy owners may want to keep an eye out just in case his status does change, however.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores career-high 56 points in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Goes for 31 point in victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scored 29 points in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Posts first triple-double in victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads Rockets with 29 points Saturday•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...