Rockets' James Harden: Excused from Tuesday's practice

Harden was excused from Tuesday's practice for personal reasons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There's been no word on the nature or seriousness of the issue. For now, it seems safe to assume he'll play during Thursday's game against the Cavaliers. Fantasy owners may want to keep an eye out just in case his status does change, however.

