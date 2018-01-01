Rockets' James Harden: Exits with leg injury
Harden suffered an injury to his leg in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The specificity and severity of the injury remains unclear, but Harden managed to log 40 points and 11 assists over 41 minutes of action.
