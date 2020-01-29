Rockets' James Harden: Expected back Wednesday

Harden (thigh) is expected to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Harden has missed the last two games due to a bruised left thigh but is expected to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday in Portland. Across 10 games this month, Harden is averaging 29.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 35.5 minutes.