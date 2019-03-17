Rockets' James Harden: Expected to play Sunday

Head coach Mike D'Antoni said thinks Harden (neck) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Harden is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a cervical strain, but it looks like it isn't serious enough to keep him sidelined. Look for Harden's status to be confirmed shortly along with any details regarding potential limitations.

