Rockets' James Harden: Expected to play Sunday
Head coach Mike D'Antoni said thinks Harden (neck) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Harden is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a cervical strain, but it looks like it isn't serious enough to keep him sidelined. Look for Harden's status to be confirmed shortly along with any details regarding potential limitations.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Listed as questionable Sunday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads charge against Hornets•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Uncharacteristic scoring night•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...