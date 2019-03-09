Rockets' James Harden: Expected to play Sunday

X-rays on Harden's wrist came back negative and he is expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Harden finished Friday's win over the 76ers with 31 points (11-12 FG, 3-11 3PT, 6-7 FT), ten boards, seven assists, and two steals across 32 minutes. He did briefly exit the game after injuring his wrist, but he was ultimately able to return and finish it out. The X-ray results are certainly a positive sign, and he looks to be on track to play Sunday barring any setbacks. Still, his status should be monitored until his presence in the lineup is confirmed just in case the Rockets opt to err on the side of caution.