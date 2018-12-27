Rockets' James Harden: Expected to play vs. Celtics
Harden (calf) is expected to play during Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Harden is officially listed as questionable, but indications are that he will end up seeing the floor. An official confirmation of his availability may arrive following morning shootaround or closer to tipoff. Over the past two games with Chris Paul (hamstring) out, Harden has averaged 40.0 points, 8.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
