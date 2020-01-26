Rockets' James Harden: Expected to sit Sunday

Harden (thigh), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, isn't expected to suit up, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to Feigen, Harden wasn't among the players bused from the Rockets' hotel to the Pepsi Center ahead of the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff in Denver, suggesting that the eight-time All-Star will be held out of the front end of the back-to-back set on account of a bruised left thigh. Official clarity on Harden's status should arrive in advance of the opening tip, but those planning on using the 30-year-old as a centerpiece of their DFS lineups should begin to look elsewhere. Expect Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon to see bumps in usage Sunday in the event Harden sits.