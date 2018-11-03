Rockets' James Harden: Expects to return Saturday
Harden (hamstring) is listed as probable and expects to return for Saturday's game against the Bulls, rockets/article/Houston-Rockets-James-Harden-out-Nets-likely-Bulls-13359090.php">Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle"> reports.
A lingering hamstring injury has kept Harden sidelined for the previous three games. The Rockets' offense has largely been stagnant in his absence outside of a big Chris Paul performance in Friday's victory over the Nets. Harden reportedly came close to playing in that contest, but the team ultimately erred on the side of caution in order to avoid him playing both nights in a back-to-back set. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to return Saturday. Still, final confirmation from the team is not expected until closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Doubtful Friday, could play Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Could remain out beyond Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Not expected to miss extended time•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times