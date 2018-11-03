Rockets' James Harden: Expects to return Saturday

Harden (hamstring) is listed as probable and expects to return for Saturday's game against the Bulls, rockets/article/Houston-Rockets-James-Harden-out-Nets-likely-Bulls-13359090.php">Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle"> reports.

A lingering hamstring injury has kept Harden sidelined for the previous three games. The Rockets' offense has largely been stagnant in his absence outside of a big Chris Paul performance in Friday's victory over the Nets. Harden reportedly came close to playing in that contest, but the team ultimately erred on the side of caution in order to avoid him playing both nights in a back-to-back set. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to return Saturday. Still, final confirmation from the team is not expected until closer to tip-off.