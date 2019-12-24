Rockets' James Harden: Explodes for 34 points
Harden had 34 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3PT, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win at Sacramento.
Harden continue to show why he's the league most deadly scorer and he keeps scoring at an impressive rate. The veteran shooting guard has scored at least 25 points in each of his last nine games, topping the 30-point plateau five times over that span. Those scoring figures should be enough to consider Harden one of the premier fantasy assets this season -- even if he is not likely to post high percentages from the field.
