Rockets' James Harden: Explodes for 36 in Monday's win
Harden scored 36 points (13-21 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 11 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Knicks.
He also committed seven turnovers as he handled point guard duties while Chris Paul (shoulder) got the night off, but that's a tradeoff most fantasy GMs will happily make. Harden was third in the league in minutes last season, and it looks like his insistence on a heavy workload hasn't gone away over the summer. Expect him to put up MVP-worthy numbers once again in 2017-18.
