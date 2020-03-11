Rockets' James Harden: Explodes for 37 points
Harden posted 37 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-14 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 win over the Timberwolves.
Harden shot just 32.5 percent from the field during the Rockets' four-game losing streak, but he bounced back admirably here and carried his team to a win. The star shooting guard remains productive regardless of his team's struggles, however, and he should continue to be one of the league's main scoring threats regardless of what happens with Houston. For what is worth, he has reached the 30-point plateau thrice during his last five games.
