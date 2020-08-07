Harden produced 39 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Thursday's 113=97 win over the Lakers in Orlando.

Without Robert Westbrook (quad) out of the lineup, it was a foregone conclusion that Harden would have an excellent night, but he surpassed most people's expectations with an overstuffed stat line on Thursday. Aside from an off-night against the Trail Blazers, Harden has been magnificent in the bubble. Although the Rockets are 2-2 in seeding play, the team looks ready to compete for the Western title, and they have a reasonable shot as long as Harden produces.