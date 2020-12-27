Harden tallied 44 points (12-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 14-16 FT), four rebounds and 17 assists in a loss to Portland on Saturday.

Harden nearly led a depleted Rockets squad to a road victory in Portland, but the Blazers ultimately prevailed on a late three-pointer by CJ McCollum. Still, it was a dynamic performance by the bearded superstar, who tied his career high with 17 assists and exhibited no signs of rust despite showing up late to camp and playing in only two preseason games. While the trade rumors may not go away and Harden could continue to push for a path out of Houston, Saturday's performance reveals why the perennial All-Star remains near the top of fantasy rankings.