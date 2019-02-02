Rockets' James Harden: Extends scoring streak in loss
Harden totaled 30 points (9-21 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Rockets' 136-122 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
It took a late three-pointer in garbage time to do it, but Harden was able to extend his streak of 30-point efforts to a whopping 25 games. The Beard looked like he was on a way to a prolific night early, draining five of his first six attempts and scoring 15 points in the first quarter alone. However, Harden then found the net on only one of his next 11 attempts, leading to the close call with respect to keeping his torrid stretch alive. The 29-year-old will have a chance to add another chapter to his MVP-caliber season in short order, as the Rockets are right back in action Saturday night versus the Jazz.
