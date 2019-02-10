Rockets' James Harden: Extends streak in defeat

Harden poured in 42 points (11-28 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 14-15 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in the Rockets' 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Harden managed to comfortably extend his streak of 30-point efforts to 29 games, leaving him just two shy of tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest such stretch in NBA history. However, individual accomplishments paled in importance to a blown 26-point second-half lead by the Rockets on their home floor, a defeat that's certain to sting for some time. Harden does have three 40-point efforts in his last four games, so fantasy owners are naturally thrilled with The Beard's ongoing stretch of eye-popping play. Although he was uncharacteristically quiet Saturday in non-scoring categories, it's worth noting Harden had also hauled in at least six rebounds and/or dished out five assists in 28 straight contests prior to failing to hit the mark in either category against the Thunder.