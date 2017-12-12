Rockets' James Harden: Fills up box score in Monday's win
Harden had 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 17 assists, six steals, and one rebound in 35 minutes during Monday's 130-123 win over the Pelicans.
Harden matched his career high in assists and swiped a season high in steals. Furthermore, he took over as a scorer down the stretch, canning trey after trey to help put the Pelicans away. It's probably safe to assume that the calf discomfort Harden was recently experiencing is no longer bothering him.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Good to go Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Dealing with bruised calf•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 48 points Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 27 points in 35 minutes•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 36 points•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...