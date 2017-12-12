Rockets' James Harden: Fills up box score in Monday's win

Harden had 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 17 assists, six steals, and one rebound in 35 minutes during Monday's 130-123 win over the Pelicans.

Harden matched his career high in assists and swiped a season high in steals. Furthermore, he took over as a scorer down the stretch, canning trey after trey to help put the Pelicans away. It's probably safe to assume that the calf discomfort Harden was recently experiencing is no longer bothering him.