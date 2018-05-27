Rockets' James Harden: Finds some rhythm in Game Six loss
Harden had 32 points (10-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 loss to Golden State.
Harden managed to find some shooting rhythm Saturday but it was nowhere near enough as the Rockets were blown out by the Warriors in Game Six on their Western Conference Finals. With Chris Paul (hamstring) on the sidelines, Harden was forced into more of a ball-handling role and thus recorded a post-season high nine turnovers. After a blistering start, the Rockets were held to just 25 points for the entire second half and will need to make some drastic improvements if they are to advance to their first NBA Finals in over 20 years.
