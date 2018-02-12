Rockets' James Harden: Finishes with 27 inefficient points

Harden had 27 points (6-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 victory over the Mavericks.

Another night, another win for the Rockets. Harden led his team to their eighth consecutive win and they now sit just 0.5 wins behind the Golden State Warriors. The closeness of the score is misleading as the Rockets were always in control despite some effort plays from the Mavericks. Harden continues to roll along with enigmatic numbers, delivering an abundance of value every time he steps on the court.