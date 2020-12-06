Harden wasn't available for Sunday's practice, but he's expected to go through an individual workout later in the evening, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Harden reported to Houston a few days ago, but he apparently still needs more time to clear COVID-19 intake testing protocols before joining the team. The Rockets expect Harden to gain clearance by the end of the day, so he looks like he'll have sufficient time to gear up for the start of the season in late December. Harden reportedly requested a trade earlier this offseason, but his arrival at training camp suggests he won't be sitting out games even if Houston elects not to honor his request. Harden's main focus in camp will likely be building chemistry with new backcourt mate John Wall, who replaces Russell Westbrook as the Rockets' starting point guard.