Rockets' James Harden: Forced to exit early with hamstring tightness
Harden was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the Jazz early as he was dealing with hamstring tightness, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Harden left Wednesday's game with about five minutes left and headed straight to the locker room. Coach Mike D'Antoni said that Harden would be re-evaluated Thursday and that they are unsure of the severity at this point. The Rockets next game is Friday against the Clippers, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time. Prior to exiting, Harden posted 32 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes. More information on Harden's status should come out Thursday.
