Harden practiced without limitations Thursday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Harden was a full participation Thursday, his first practice with the Rockets since joining the team in Orlando for the season restart. The news serves as a confirmation that the 2018 NBA MVP has passed all COVID-19-related protocols. Coach Mike D'Antoni noted that he didn't see "any difference whatsoever" in Harden's physical abilities during practice, per Mark Medina of USA Today, so all indications are that he'll be ready to play against the Mavericks on July 31 when Houston resumes its season.