Rockets' James Harden: Game-high 30 points Saturday
Harden finished with 30 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over Chicago.
Harden continues to feast on the offensive end, having now scored at least 30 points in six of his last eight games. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Harden is rolling and has worked his way up to be the fourth-ranked player in standard formats. With the Rockets not winning as many games as they would like, Harden should continue to see big minutes as they battle for a top-four seed in the stacked Western Conference.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Limited playing time in blow out•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Has triple-double in loss Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: 54 points and 13 assists in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 43 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 34 points in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Keeps rolling with double-double Tuesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.