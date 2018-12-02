Rockets' James Harden: Game-high 30 points Saturday

Harden finished with 30 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over Chicago.

Harden continues to feast on the offensive end, having now scored at least 30 points in six of his last eight games. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Harden is rolling and has worked his way up to be the fourth-ranked player in standard formats. With the Rockets not winning as many games as they would like, Harden should continue to see big minutes as they battle for a top-four seed in the stacked Western Conference.