Rockets' James Harden: Game-high scoring total in Game 1 win
Harden tallied 44 points (15-26 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes during Houston's 104-101 win over the Timberwolves during Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Harden's scoring total was easily a game-high figure, and his efforts during a key 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter were ultimately pivotal to the Rockets' win. The perennial All-Star was responsible for seven straight points during that stretch, helping Houston erase a slim one-point deficit in decisive fashion. Harden's sharp three-point shooting was especially important on a night when the rest of his teammates went just 3-for-25 from behind the arc, and his contributions will undoubtedly be crucial once again when the two teams meet for Game 2 on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Ruled out for season finale•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads team with 26 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 24 points in 34 minutes•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Just misses triple-double Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 25 in loss to Spurs•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....