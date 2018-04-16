Rockets' James Harden: Game-high scoring total in Game 1 win

Harden tallied 44 points (15-26 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes during Houston's 104-101 win over the Timberwolves during Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Harden's scoring total was easily a game-high figure, and his efforts during a key 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter were ultimately pivotal to the Rockets' win. The perennial All-Star was responsible for seven straight points during that stretch, helping Houston erase a slim one-point deficit in decisive fashion. Harden's sharp three-point shooting was especially important on a night when the rest of his teammates went just 3-for-25 from behind the arc, and his contributions will undoubtedly be crucial once again when the two teams meet for Game 2 on Wednesday.