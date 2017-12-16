Rockets' James Harden: Game-time call Saturday
Harden is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Milwaukee due to a knee issue, Rockets' play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.
The Rockets haven't provided any details regarding the injury, though coach Mike D'Antoni did disclose that Harden was "nicked up" during Friday's win over the Spurs. Harden scored 28 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes Friday, and it's quite possible that his questionable status is more maintenance-related than anything else. Regardless, a more concrete update will be available closer to game-time.
