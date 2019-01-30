Rockets' James Harden: Gets little help in loss

Harden scored a game-high 37 points (11-32 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

He needed volume rather than efficiency to score 30-plus points for the 24th straight game, and Harden didn't get a whole lot of help from his teammates as only three other Rockets even scored in double digits. The 29-year-old's numbers during that streak seem like a throwback to another era -- he's averaging 42.4 points a night to go along with 8.1 assists, 7.9 boards, 5.6 three-pointers, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.