Rockets' James Harden: Goes 30 for 30
Harden scored a game-high 31 points (9-23 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-104 win over the Mavericks.
He needed a three-pointer inside the final minute to do it, but Harden came through with his 30th consecutive game scoring 30 or more points. Only Wilt Chamberlain, who has separate streaks of 31 games and an unfathomable 65 games during his Hall of Fame career, put together longer such runs in NBA history. Harden's nagging shoulder injury might be the only thing that can slow him down, as no opposition defense seems up to the task.
