Rockets' James Harden: Goes cold in win

Harden totaled 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-13 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis the 2019 NBA All-Star game.

Harden only attempted threes, and he drained just four of his 13 attempts. After the All-Star break, Harden (averaging a league-leading 36.6 points per game) will look to add to his streak of 30-point games, which currently stands at 31.