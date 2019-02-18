Rockets' James Harden: Goes cold in win
Harden totaled 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-13 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis the 2019 NBA All-Star game.
Harden only attempted threes, and he drained just four of his 13 attempts. After the All-Star break, Harden (averaging a league-leading 36.6 points per game) will look to add to his streak of 30-point games, which currently stands at 31.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Posts 42 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Goes 30 for 30•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will play vs. Dallas•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Tending to shoulder issue•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Extends streak in defeat•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Stellar production continues in win•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...