Harden notched 27 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's Game 2 loss against the Lakers.

Harden paced the Rockets with 27 points and has scored more than 25 points in all but one of his postseason appearances so far, but perhaps the most noteworthy aspect is that he's doing it at a very efficient rate -- he is shooting 48.3 percent from the field in the playoffs despite going 4-for-15 in Game 7 of the Western Conference first-round against the Thunder on Sep. 2. Harden is averaging 30.1 points per game in the playoffs.