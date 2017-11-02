Rockets' James Harden: Goes for 31 point in victory
Harden registered 31 points (9-23 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-97 win over the Knicks.
Any night where Harden doesn't hit a double-double might be considered an off night, but Harden's poor shooting (39.1 percent) coupled with seven turnovers further justifies that statement. Still, Harden did lead the team in scoring, but everyone in the starting lineup provided support in the win with every starter recording double-digit points on the night. Harden will look for a better stat line against the Hawks on Friday after a day of rest.
