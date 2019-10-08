Rockets' James Harden: Goes for 34 vs. Raptors

Harden went for 34 points (11-14 FG, 4-7 3PT, 8-13 FT) and seven assists in Tuesday's preseason loss to the Raptors.

Harden was capped at 27 minutes, but that was all he needed to turn in a productive outing. The former MVP added a steal, a block and two rebounds to his ledger, while new backcourt mate Russell Westbrook finished with 13 points and six assists of his own.