Rockets' James Harden: Goes for 34 vs. Raptors
Harden went for 34 points (11-14 FG, 4-7 3PT, 8-13 FT) and seven assists in Tuesday's preseason loss to the Raptors.
Harden was capped at 27 minutes, but that was all he needed to turn in a productive outing. The former MVP added a steal, a block and two rebounds to his ledger, while new backcourt mate Russell Westbrook finished with 13 points and six assists of his own.
