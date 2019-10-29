Rockets' James Harden: Goes for 40 in victory
Harden finished with 40 points (8-21 FG, 3-14 3PT, 21-22 FT) and seven assists in Monday's win over Oklahoma City.
Harden struggled again from the three-point line, going just 3-of-14, but he made up for it with a remarkably efficient night at the charity stripe, where he knocked down 21 of 22 attempts. Over the last two two games, Harden has 69 total points, but he's a combined 5-of-32 from three.
