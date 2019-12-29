Rockets' James Harden: Goes for 44 and 10

Harden had 44 points (17-27 FG, 6-10 3PT, 4-9 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.

Harden once again led the way on offense, but it was Russell Westbrook who led the Rockets in field goal attempts (28). After a disappointing showing on Christmas Day, it was a nice bounceback for Harden, who now has 11 games this season of at least 40 points.