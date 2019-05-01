Rockets' James Harden: Goes to locker room

Harden took a shot to the eye and went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Harden got poked in the left eye by Draymond Green and stayed down on the court through a timeout to be looked at by the team's medical staff. They'll continue to check things out in the locker room, and Harden should be considered questionable to return until further notice.

