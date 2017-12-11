Rockets' James Harden: Good to go Monday vs. Pelicans
Harden (calf) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Pelicans, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
Harden was listed on Monday's injury report as a precautionary measure while dealing with some discomfort in his left calf, but was never expected to miss any time. He'll be in the starting lineup as usual and doesn't appear to be on any restrictions, though coach Mike D'Antoni could certainly keep a close eye on his minutes. Either way, fantasy owners should go ahead and activate him against the Pelicans.
