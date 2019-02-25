Rockets' James Harden: Good to go Monday
Harden (neck) has been cleared to play Monday against the Hawks, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
As expected, Harden will rejoin the starting five after missing Saturday's win over the Warriors due to a cervical strain. The MVP candidate will look to pick up where he left off prior to the injury; through eight games this month, he's averaging 37.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals in 37.1 minutes.
