Rockets' James Harden: Good to go Sunday vs. Lakers

Harden (foot) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Harden popped up on the injury report earlier Sunday with a bruised right foot, but the reliable guard will once again play through his injury. He'll start at shooting guard as usual and the Rockets aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so he should be set to take on his typical workload. Fantasy owners should go ahead and activate Harden.